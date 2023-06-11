Hill Opposition parties join hands with BJP ahead of polls

darjeeling: Putting an end to all speculations, the Opposition political parties in the Hill all came together with the BJP to forge an alliance called the “United Gorkha Manch” (UGM.) The UGM includes Bimal Gurung led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM,) former ally of the TMC.



After several rounds of talks including one at Siliguri on Saturday, following a meeting held at the Gymkhana Club in Darjeeling on Sunday, Raju Bista, the BJP MP from Darjeeling flanked by leaders of hill opposition parties announced the formation of the UGM to fight Panchayat elections in the hills together.“Along with the BJP alliance members, the meeting was attended by Bimal Gurung of the GJM and Ajoy Edwards of Hamro Party. In the meeting we decided to fight Panchayat elections jointly held in the Hills after 23 years. Our aim is to defeat the TMC and their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) who they had given a free hand to indulge in widespread corruption,” stated Bista.

Bista who earlier had declared to have stopped MGNREGA (100 days work) payments in the Hills declared that he would get back MNREGA payments along with dividends if voted to power. Walking the development path, Bista assured good roads, opening up of schools, primary health centres, drinking water to every household and houses if voted to power. “We will not see which alliance partner is contesting which seat. We will choose the best candidate in the village and support that candidate. We will try to back non-political persons who have worked for the area and have a good standing in the area,” said Bista. He stated that all alliance partners have decided to go for a common symbol everywhere so that it does not create confusion and it will make it easy to campaign. Along with this the BJP symbol will be on top as a national party.

The constituent parties in the UGM include GJM, HP, Gorkha National Liberation Front, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist (CPRM) along with the BJP. Former TMC leader Binoy Tamang has also extended support to the UGM but was not present in Sunday’s meeting.

“To resolve the problems in the Panchayat areas we have decided to contest elections and against corruption and nepotism. There is widespread corruption in MGNREGA, water scheme,” stated GJM president Bimal Gurung. He however said that this alliance has nothing to do with the 2024 general elections.

Echoing similar sentiments Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party stated: “The alliance is to strengthen us to enable us to establish a ‘Janta ko Raaj’ (a people’s government) and to weed out corruption.”

Reacting to the day’s developments, Keshav Raj Pokhrel, spokesperson, BGPM stated: “Whenever elections come, these outfits who always engage in trade and commerce over votes become active and come together. They make empty assurances and hijack votes. At the time when they should come together and question the BJP what has happened to the BJP’s assurances in the past party election manifesto, they have forged an alliance for their own personal gains. It is nothing but a lucrative business.”

Shanta Chettri, president, Darjeeling TMC district committee (Hills,) stated: “We work all round the year for people. There are leaders who make an appearance only during elections and are not found throughout the year. They are the ones who have forged an alliance. We do not give any importance to such coalitions. After elections they will disappear again.”