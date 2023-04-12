‘Hill Opposition parties all set to forge alliance for Panchayat elections’

A release from Hamro Party (HP) claimed that an alliance would be forged by regional Hill parties backed by the BJP for the forthcoming Panchayat elections.

The constituent parties would include HP, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM,) Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and others. There could be a formal announcement jointly by all the constituent parties after a meeting on Sunday.

A HP release stated that an all party meeting was held at the Teesta Ranga Mancha Bhawan on Wednesday. Representatives from HP, GJM, BJP and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS- trade union affiliated to BJP) were present in the meeting. “The BJP and BMS have extended support to regional parties and they want to forge an alliance for Panchayat elections,” stated Kiran Rai, president, Takling Peshok constituency committee of HP.

When contacted Kalyan Dewan, president, BJP Darjeeling (Hills) District Committee stated: “We are not aware of this. If such a development happens we will make a

formal announcement.”

Even the GNLF stated that they were not aware of this. “However we have been an ally of the BJP since 2019. Only the BJP can fulfill the aspirations of the Hills hence we support BJP,” stated Sandeep Limbu, spokesperson, GNLF.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha also steered clear. When contacted Roshan Giri, General Secretary, GJM stated: “I am out of station and I am not aware of any such development.”

Sources stated that an all party meeting of opposition parties, (sans Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and Trinamool Congress) will take place in the Hills on Sunday. Following this, there will be a formal announcement made jointly by representatives of the constituent political outfits. Interestingly the GJM, an ally of TMC has started distancing themselves from the TMC and instead started cozying up to the BJP.