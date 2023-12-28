Hill Mahila Trinamool Congress stages silent protest against Centre

Siliguri: Hill Mahila Trinamool Congress staged a silent protest demonstration at Garidhura area under Kurseong Block against the suspension of MPs from Parliament. They also raised allegations of deprivation by the Central government.



Shanta Chhetri, the president of Darjeeling Hill Trinamool Congress led the protest on Thursday.

The women of the wing from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Mirik and different areas of Hills staged the protest by wearing black masks.

“They unlawfully suspended the MPs from the Parliament. Opposition leaders do not have rights to speak in this country.

The Central government has deprived our state. The government is not releasing funds. They stopped the 100-day work without paying the money to the workers. They also stopped the money for housing for all projects. Therefore, we staged the protest here silently,” said Shanta Chhetri. Trinamool Congress alleged that its MPs were suspended unlawfully from the Parliament. The ruling party in Bengal will highlight the issue during its district campaign programmes. It will train guns on the ruling party at the Centre on several issues ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Over 141 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament for merely demanding discussion, debate, and a statement from Home minister Amit Shah. Trinamool Congress had said that India’s democracy was endangered and BJP has been trying to silence the Opposition.