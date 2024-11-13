‘Hill Development Boards to be reconstituted’

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the reconstitution of the Development Boards of the Darjeeling Hills within the next one and a half months.

This announcement was made by the Chief Minister after a two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with representatives of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the Development Boards. She also constituted a monitoring cell with GTA Chief Anit Thapa at the helm to oversee the activities and functioning of these development boards.

Following the meeting at the Richmond Hill Government Guest House in Darjeeling on Tuesday, the Chief Minister flanked by GTA Chief Anit Thapa, addressing media persons, stated: “We have invited suggestions from the Development Boards along with the GTA regarding the boards. We will reconstitute the Boards within one or one and a half months. Till then the present Board members will continue functioning.”

The Chief Minister also stated that various anomalies surrounding the boards will be addressed henceforth.

“We have constituted a monitoring cell to oversee the functioning and other aspects of the development boards. As Anit Thapa is an elected public representative, he will function as the chairman of this monitoring cell along with LB Rai as the vice-chairman. The DMs of Darjeeling and Kalimpong will also be part of the monitoring cell.” LB Rai at present is the Chairman of the Board of Administrators of the Mirik Municipality.

Incidentally, Banerjee had constituted the Mayel Lyang Lepcha Development and Cultural Board for the all-round development of the Lepcha community on February 6, 2012.

Later with demands raised by other Hill communities, similar Development and Cultural Boards were constituted for them.

Finally, 15 Development Boards came into existence, including the Lepcha, Tamang, Sherpa, Bhutia, Rai, Limboo, Mangar, Newar, Kami, Damai, Sarki, Bhujel, Khas, Gurung and Paharia Minority Development Boards.

The development boards have undertaken various projects, including building houses for beneficiaries from their communities.

However, many of the boards have been marred with infighting, controversies and rampant corruption. Banerjee has been constantly urging officials to keep a close tab and ensure that corruption is nipped in the bud. The GTA has also been demanding that the Boards be brought under the supervision of the GTA. Incidentally, Gopal Lama, a retired bureaucrat who had contested the General elections from Darjeeling on a TMC ticket and lost, has been nominated as the Chairman of the Tamang Development Board.

“I want the people of the Hills, Terai and Dooars to live in peace and prosperity. The youths of the Hills are extremely talented. Our discussion also revolved around employment opportunities for the youths. I have told GTA to start four skill development institutes in the GTA area. We will provide 3-month long training courses in different disciplines. They will then get jobs on completion of the course. There will be campus interviews also,” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister then delved into opportunities for Self Help Groups (SHGs.)

“In every district, the government will allocate an acre of land. Here market complexes will come up in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode. The market complexes will have cinema halls, auditoriums, parking lots and two stories for SHG groups to sell their handicrafts and produce. Local handicrafts fetch good prices,” added Banerjee.

Incidentally, SHGs have scripted many success stories in the Hills.GTA Chief Anit Thapa dubbed Tuesday’s meeting as highly fruitful.“We have been working in tandem with the State Government since 2017 for peace and development of the Hills. The Chief Minister has given a lot to the Hills. She is the first to have promoted Home Stays in Lamahatta. Now every village in the Hills is a thriving homestay destination. It has taken on the shape of an industry and is generating both income and employment opportunities,” he said.

He stated that issues of traffic problems, car parking, alternate roads, Pattas (land rights) which were discussed in the meeting.“We will send proposals for car parking facilities,” stated Thapa. Regarding the full-fledged transfer of powers and functions, a committee will be constituted and as for pending funds to the GTA, the matter will be taken up with the Chief Secretary as decided in the meeting informed Thapa.

Earlier during the day, a peeved Chief Minister had expressed discontent over the requisition of officers for conducting elections in other states.

“Every six months there is an election and they want IAS and IPS officers. If we send the officers, how will we function in our state,” retorted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.