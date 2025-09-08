Hili: ‘Youth assaulted for refusing to marry minor’

BALURGHAT: A youth was allegedly assaulted after he refused a marriage proposal involving a minor girl in Hili, South Dinajpur, sparking tension in the locality.

The incident took place at Ishwar Para under Hili Police Station, where 22-year-old local resident Bijoy Barman was reportedly beaten up by the family of the minor girl. Sources said the girl’s family had approached Barman with a marriage proposal. However, as the girl was underage, Barman declined. Following his refusal, it has been alleged that the girl’s family members physically assaulted him and pressured him to accept the proposal.

Seriously injured, Barman was first taken to Hili Rural Hospital and later shifted to Balurghat District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The youth’s father, Kshitish Barman, lodged a written complaint at Hili Police Station, leading to widespread discussions in the area. Meanwhile, the girl’s family denied all allegations of assault, claiming that the charges were baseless.

The incident has stirred concern, especially as it involves the sensitive issue of child marriage. Police officials have assured that the matter is being taken seriously.

Hili Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shirshendu Das said: “A written complaint has been lodged in this matter. Acting on the complaint, we have started an investigation. The entire incident is being thoroughly examined.”