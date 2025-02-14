Hili: TMC delegation submits memorandum for fire station

BALURGHAT: Hili Block Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Block Development Officer (BDO), urging for the establishment of a fire station in the region. The delegation highlighted the urgent need for a fire station, emphasising the frequent incidents of fire and the long response time from the Balurghat fire brigade. In response, the BDO assured them that necessary steps would be taken.

Hili, a crucial international land port and commercial hub, houses several large warehouses. Over the years, the region has witnessed major fire incidents.

The nearest fire station at present is in Balurghat and by the time the fire brigade arrives when a fire breaks out, the damage is already done.

Due to these challenges, the demand for a fire station in Hili has been a longstanding issue. A few years ago, the state government announced plans to establish one but the project has yet to materialise.

The demand gained momentum recently after a fire station was inaugurated in Patiram. On this occasion, a TMC delegation, led by Hili Block president Mihir Kumar Sarkar, met the BDO and reiterated the necessity of a fire station in Hili. The leaders submitted a memorandum and urged immediate action. Speaking on the issue, Mihir Kumar Sarkar stated: “We have been demanding a fire station in Hili for a long time.

Hili is a significant international land port and commercial center. In case of a fire, it takes a long time for the Balurghat fire brigade to respond, increasing losses.

Therefore, we demand an immediate establishment of a fire station here. We have submitted a memorandum to the BDO, who has assured us that he will forward our demand to the higher authorities.”

Confirming the submission, BDO Chiranjit Sarkar said: “The TMC delegation has submitted a memorandum requesting for the urgent establishment of a fire station in Hili. Given the region’s commercial significance and fire-related risks, this demand is valid. I will forward the memorandum to the concerned authorities for further action.”