Hili: Restrictions cast shadow over participation of B’deshi devotees in Durga Puja celebrations

BALURGHAT: The Durga Puja at Purba Gobindapur in South Dinajpur’s Hili Police Station area has long stood as a symbol of cross-border harmony. For decades, Muslims from neighbouring Bangladesh have joined Indians in the celebrations, making the festival a cultural bridge across the barbed wire.

Though the Puja is not a “big-budget” affair, enthusiasm runs high on both sides of the border. The otherwise modest pandal dazzles with decorative lights and the festival turns into a celebration of unity. From Basupara in Bangladesh, Hindus and Muslims alike have traditionally participated in the festivities. However, the recent strain in Indo-Bangla relations has cast a shadow this year, making cross-border participation difficult. Residents of Basupara said that even if they cannot attend in person, they will send flowers and fruits as offerings.

The festival was first organised in 1953 at a temporary temple on the zero point of the border. Later, on instructions from the Bangladesh border forces, the site was shifted around 20 metres inside Indian territory. Since then, residents of Gobindapur have been raising funds to keep the tradition alive. During the Puja, the Border Security Force relaxes restrictions slightly to facilitate smooth celebrations. Earlier, the event featured kirtan, folk theatre (jatra) and other cultural programmes. While jatra has stopped, village children now perform plays and local groups organise cultural shows.

Artisans from the Indian side craft the idols, which are later installed at the pandal. “Across the barbed wire, around 60–65 Indian families live here and everyone joins hands for the Puja,” said local resident Chhoton Mondal. “People from two or three Bangladeshi villages also participate, though strictly following the rules.”

“At every step, we organise the festival within the ambit of government guidelines. It continues with the cooperation of all,” said Atul Mondal, secretary of the Puja committee. Echoing the sentiments, Bangladeshi resident Tasiruddin Mondal, who has been associated with the Puja for years, said: “Earlier, many from Bangladesh took part. Now, restrictions make it harder, but we still send fruits and flowers for the goddess.”