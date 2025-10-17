Hili: Minor assaulted, accused absconding

BALURGHAT: A 49-year-old man under Hili Police Station in South Dinajpur district has been accused of molesting and attempting to rape a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday evening. The accused, identified as Dipak Saha, has been absconding since the incident, police said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the victim visited the house of a local resident, Nepal Sarkar, to watch television. At that time, the family members were away at a doctor’s clinic and the accused, who was present at the premises, allegedly asked the girl to switch off the lights before molesting her and attempting to rape her in the darkness.

The terrified girl later confided in her family members, who lodged a written complaint at Hili Police Station on Thursday with the help of locals. Acting swiftly, the police reached the spot and began a search operation for the accused but he had already fled the area. However, police have detained his son for questioning.

A local resident, Sulekha Barman Sarkar, alleged that the accused had been involved in a similar incident earlier. Villagers have demanded strict police action and immediate arrest of the culprit. Police have intensified hunt for the accused; a non-bailable warrant has

been issued.