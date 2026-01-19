Hili exporters welcome Bangladesh’s decision to import rice from India

BALURGHAT: Exporters in Hili, South Dinajpur, have welcomed Bangladesh’s decision to import rice from India, a move aimed at stabilising prices and checking black marketing in its domestic market. On Sunday afternoon, Bangladesh’s caretaker government, through the Ministry of Food, issued a fresh notification approving the import of 200,000 metric tonnes of rice from India under the existing India–Bangladesh trade framework.

The announcement has sparked optimism among traders and exporters operating through the Hili Land Port in South Dinajpur district, one of the key gateways for bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries.

Trade officials said a substantial share of the newly approved rice consignment is expected to move through the Hili port, in line with patterns observed earlier.

Bangladesh has been facing a sharp rise in rice prices in recent months, largely due to shortfalls in paddy production during both the Kharif and Rabi seasons. To tackle the supply crunch and stabilise prices, the Yunus-led government had earlier approved the import of 500,000 metric tonnes of rice in August last year.

This was followed by another approval for 100,000 metric tonnes in November. With the latest clearance, the total permitted import volume has now reached 800,000 metric tonnes.

According to the latest notification, 232 registered commercial importers in Bangladesh will be eligible to import rice from India. While the government has not fixed any specific procurement price for this phase, a five per cent cess will be levied on rice imports from India.

Trade sources revealed that of the earlier approved 600,000 metric tonnes, nearly 250,000 metric tonnes were transported through the Hili Land Port alone, underlining its logistical advantage and well-established trade infrastructure. Exporters expect a similar volume to move through the port during the current phase as well.

Alauddin Mondal, secretary of the Hili Exporters and Importers Customs Clearing Agents’ Association, said that once the Letter of Credit process is completed, exports could begin within the next one or two days. “We are hopeful that around 70,000 metric tonnes of rice will be exported through the Hili port in this phase too,” he said.