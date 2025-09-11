Hili block: 3 new Shishu Aloy Centres opened

BALURGHAT: Three new Shishu Aloy centres were inaugurated in South Dinajpur’s Hili block on Wednesday by Block Development Officer (BDO) Chiranjit Sarkar, marking a major step forward in the district’s early childhood care services.

Shishu Aloy, a flagship programme of the Bengal government launched in 2015, seeks to upgrade Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Anganwadi Centres into model institutions for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). These centres focus on a child’s all-round development through trained teachers, child-friendly infrastructure and interactive learning spaces. The initiative also emphasises school readiness, improved health and nutrition and stronger community participation.

The three new centres have been established at Agra under Panjul Gram Panchayat, Chhapahat under Dhalpara Panchayat and Garna Sansad under Jamalpur Panchayat. The inauguration programme witnessed the presence of local Panchayat heads, ICDS workers, elected representatives and community members, reflecting the importance of the project for the region.

Residents of these areas had long demanded such facilities. The centres are designed with dedicated spaces for study, play and recreational activities, while also offering nutritional meals and health-related services. For mothers, particularly from underprivileged families, the centres will serve as vital access points for various welfare schemes and awareness programmes on maternal and child health.

Speaking at the event, BDO Chiranjit Sarkar said: “The centres would help ensure better services for children, promote awareness about nutrition and healthcare and address the long-pending needs of local residents.” He expressed hope that the initiative would bring lasting benefits to both children and mothers of Hili block.