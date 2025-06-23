Hili Battlefield now featured on ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ portal

BALURGHAT: A new feather has been added to the crown of tourism in South Dinajpur district as the historic Hili Battlefield has officially been included in the Ministry of Defence’s ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ portal. The announcement was made by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, following a formal request from Balurghat MP and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, earlier in April.

This inclusion is a significant recognition of Hili’s contribution during the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The Hili border was a key strategic point in the battle and the entrance to the area is marked by a war memorial commemorating the sacrifices of the Indian Army. ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ is an initiative by the Defence Ministry launched on Army Day, January 15, 2025, aiming to convert historic battlefields and border areas into tourism hubs.

The website and mobile App provide detailed information about 78 significant battlefields across India, including Hili, offering travel planning tools, permission processing, historical accounts and interactive virtual tours. Through this initiative, tourists can not only explore these historically rich sites but also understand the lives and struggles of Indian soldiers, fostering deeper appreciation for the nation’s military heritage.

Local resident Amulya Ratan Biswas, a witness to the 1971 war, expressed his pride: “We are honoured that the Hili battlefield is now nationally recognised. This will allow both Indians and foreigners to learn about Hili’s sacrifice

and valour.” South Dinajpur is now witnessing a resurgence thanks to persistent efforts by local representatives. The inclusion of sites like Bangarh ruins, Tapan Dighi and now the Hili battlefield signals a new era for the district’s place on India’s tourism map.