Hili-Balurghat Rly: Residents welcome allocation of Rs 210 cr

BALURGHAT: The residents of Hili have welcomed the allocation of Rs 210 crore for the Hili-Balurghat rail project in this Railway Budget. They have expressed hope that the Hili-Balurghat rail project, which has been pending for a long time, will gain speed this year and the work of this project will be completed by the end of 2024.



Soumitra Sarkar, a Hili resident, said: “The Hili-Balurghat rail project is longstanding. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the capacity of the then Railway minister had announced this project in 2010. Initially, the work was going on speedily but later due to various reasons the work was halted. With the money allocated by the Central government for this project in this Rail Budget, we are hopeful that the Railways will resume work and complete |

it soon.”

“Hili is an important International land port. Every day trading of crores of rupees takes place between India and Bangladesh through this border. Therefore, the establishment of a Railway link here is necessary. If the project is completed, trade will get a boost. The general public will benefit and subsequently, Hili will become a more developed international land port.”

Since 2014, the work of the Hili-Balurghat rail project has been halted midway owing to land disputes. After protests by the locals and the intervention of the Calcutta High Court, the work of this project resumed from 2022. Railways had set a target of Rs 633 crore for the implementation of this project.

If everything goes well, the railway department is hopeful that the work of the Balurghat-Hili Railway will be completed this year.