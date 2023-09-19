Hike in Durga Puja donation to clubs: Calcutta HC accepts plea

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea in connection with the state government’s decision to enhance the donation amount offered to clubs organising Durga Puja.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had hiked the donation amount for each club organising Durga Puja to Rs 70,000 from last year’s Rs 60,000 besides announcing a two-third rebate on electricity bills.

According to a news agency, an advocate representing the petitioner submitted that while the earlier writ petition is pending, the fresh application was with regards to increase in the allocation.

Last year, according to a news report, the division bench of the Calcutta High Court had given conditional approval to the state to offer donations to Durga Puja committees in the state.

Former Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj had imposed six conditions on the state while offering

these donations.