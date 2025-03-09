Highest temp likely to go beyond 36 degrees on Holi: Weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that several South Bengal districts may witness a rise in the temperature by 3-5 degree Celsius in the next week. The highest temperature of the day may cross 36 degree Celsius in Kolkata on the day of Holi while many other South Bengal districts may witness hot and humid weather as the highest temperature may touch 38-39 degrees in several districts in the middle of next week. Various North Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the middle of next week while South Bengal districts may mostly stay dry.

“A fresh western disturbance will enter north west parts of the country and a low pressure was existing over Assam. There will be no major impact of low pressure in Bengal. Several South Bengal districts will witness the highest temperature at least 38 degree Ceslius in the next couple of days. The highest temperature in Kolkata may hover over 36 degrees next week,” a weather official said.

Five North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, will receive rainfall during Wednesday-Thursday next week.

Kolkata on Sunday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 23.2 degree Celsius while on Saturday, the highest temperature stood at 31. Southern West Bengal is expected to experience a significant temperature surge with weather experts predicting extreme heat in March, potentially peaking before the Dol Yatra and Holi festivals.

Despite the impending heatwave, South Bengal will experience fluctuating temperatures in the coming days with clear skies and no immediate chance of rain.

As per the forecast, light rain along with thunderstorms is expected in the region, particularly in the hilly districts. Light rain occurred in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong last Friday while Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri received further rainfall on Saturday. Dry weather is anticipated in North Bengal on Monday, with rain returning from Tuesday onwards.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.