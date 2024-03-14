‘Highest temp already crossed 35 degrees in western dists’

The highest temperature has already crossed 35 degree Celsius in several western districts of Bengal giving a sense of hot and humid condition to the people.

Temperature has already hit 36 degree Celsius in Panagarh in West Burdwan while Bankura registered the highest temperature of the day at 35.1. Burdwan in East Burdwan registered the highest temperature at 35 degree Celsius, Sriniketan in Birbhum 33.4, Asansol in West Burdwan 34.4, Dum Dum 33.6, Salt Lake 33.8, Alipore 32.4.

Kolkata on Wednesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 25.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature stood at 32.4 degree on Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there may be scattered rainfall in several south Bengal districts on Saturday and Sunday. The districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24-Parganas may receive maximum rainfall. The MeT office also stated that the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore may receive light rainfall on Thursday. These districts may witness rainfall on Friday as well. The weather office said that the highest temperature in several South Bengal districts may remain around 35-36 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. The weather office said that the temperature rose up by 6 degree Celsius since Monday night. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature was recorded at 24.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The city on last Monday registered the highest temperature at 32.2 degree Celsius.

The temperature has been fluctuating in the state for more than two months. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18, it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22, it again dropped to 12.1.

Kolkata on last Tuesday registered the highest temperature at 29.2 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day hovered at around 19.1 degree Celsius.