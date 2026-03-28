‘Highest crimes against SCs reported in UP’: TMC unveils counter ‘chargesheet’ against BJP, questions Shah on women’s safety

Kolkata: Within hours of Union Home minister Amit Shah releasing a ‘chargesheet’ against the Mamata Banerjee government, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) unveiled a counter ‘chargesheet’ against the BJP titled “Mota Bhai, Jawab Chai”, responding to all allegations levelled by the saffron party. Countering Shah’s claim that women are not safe in Bengal, TMC questioned the BJP-led Centre over prolonged violence in Manipur and the state of women’s safety in BJP-ruled states, and the handling of illegal immigration.

During a Press conference, TMC leaders Bratya Basu, Mohua Moitra and Kirti Azad stated: “Shah is talking about women’s security. What is the condition of women’s safety in BJP-ruled states? He should first answer about violence in Manipur, which has bled continuously for the past three years.”

They asked how terrorist attacks were carried out in Pahalgam and Delhi in 2025 and who was to blame, other than Shah. “Terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam. A deadly terror attack was carried out, claiming 15 lives in Delhi. Where was Shah then? It is the Centre that protects our border. How did these incidents happen?” TMC leaders asked.

Earlier, addressing a Press conference, Shah accused the TMC government of presiding over “15 years of fear, corruption and violence,” alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led administration had institutionalised a politics of intimidation and misinformation. He further claimed that Bengal had become the country’s “principal corridor” for infiltration.

In response, the TMC countered: “According to NCRB data, the highest crimes against SCs were reported in Uttar Pradesh, while Delhi recorded the highest overall crime rate. Rajasthan had the highest crimes against women, and Madhya Pradesh led in crimes against children and STs. Kolkata has been declared the safest city for the fourth consecutive term.”

“Shah has come to Bengal with his chargesheet, painting the entire state as criminal, yet he himself was once jailed and branded as ‘Tadipar’. Where, then, should the chargesheet have been filed against him?” asked TMC leaders.

“Why has the BJP-controlled ECI failed to release the names of foreign nationals found on the electoral rolls?” Basu asked. In a separate statement, Basu alleged that the BJP was using the issue of infiltration to create divisions in Bengal.

Countering Shah’s claim that Bengal is a hub for crime and a “graveyard for industry,” TMC said India under the BJP has seen 45-year-high unemployment, negative FDI growth in 2025, and 10.1 lakh farmer suicides since 2014.