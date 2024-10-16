Higher Secondary schools in state face ‘resource shortages’

Kolkata: Many Higher Secondary schools in the state offering vocational subjects are reportedly facing significant challenges due to shortage of teachers, inadequate laboratory facilities and a lack of essential study materials, such as textbooks. These issues are causing considerable difficulties for both students and teachers.



“We have IT & ITes and Electronics subjects in our school. But there are no printed textbooks available for those subjects in the market and the state doesn’t provide any. Due to that, we have to teach students using PDFs,” stated Utpal Maity, a vocational teacher at Jadavpur Vidyapith. Despite introducing these subjects in 2018 and about 180 students taking them up each year, the school only received three computers and some lab materials two months ago, reported Maity. Partha Pratim Baidya, school’s headmaster, said: “We informed the WBCHSE president about these difficulties and hope he will take steps to address them.” The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) lacks decision-making power regarding vocational subjects, but schools still reach out to the council with these problems, as they are affiliated with it. Following multiple reports, the WBCHSE decided to take up these issues with the state School Education department.

“We are aware of these issues, as several schools and teachers have reported a shortfall of teachers and the unavailability of study materials.

In vocational subjects, 70 per cent of the curriculum is practical and lab facilities are far from adequate.

We are concerned about this and will soon discuss the matter with state School Education Department officials,” stated Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE.

The semester-I examination of Class XI was held from September 13-30 in WBCHSE affiliated schools. Sources indicate that many students had to take the exam without sufficient classes due to the lack of teachers.

WBCHSE offers 16 vocational subjects for Class XI and XII students, with over 1,500 affiliated schools having at least two vocational subjects. A student can choose one vocational subject as an optional elective subject at the time of admission to Class XI. Each year, nearly 20,000 students appear in these subjects in the Higher Secondary (Uccha Madhyamik) exam.

The state Education Policy of 2023 emphasises promoting vocational education, with a major goal to ensure that at least 50 per cent of students pass secondary and higher secondary levels with at least one vocational subject.

However, inadequate resources are becoming a major concern for both schools and the council.