Higher Secondary schools doubt timely completion of class XI syllabus

Kolkata: Higher Secondary schools in the state are expressing uncertainty about whether the syllabus for Semester-II of Class-XI will be completed on time. According to teachers, following the Puja vacation, schools need to hold selection tests for Madhyamik (Secondary) and Uccha Madhyamik (Higher Secondary), as well as summative exams for classes VI to IX, resulting in several days of class suspensions.



The semester system in Higher Secondary level was introduced this year. While the Semester-I exam for Class XI was concluded in September, schools are worried about starting full-fledged Semester II classes after the Puja vacation ends in November. The schools will reopen on November 5 after the Puja vacation, which started on October 7 and will continue until November 4.

According to the teachers, the primary challenge lies in the scheduling of various exams. The selection test for Madhyamik is set to start from November 21. Additionally, the practical exam for Higher Secondary is scheduled to begin on December 2, meaning schools need to conduct the Higher Secondary selection test and publish results before that. Consequently, many schools have planned to start the exams in mid-November. Furthermore, the final summative exams for classes VI to IX are scheduled to start from November 28.

“Given the tight schedule and numerous upcoming exams, it’s highly unlikely that we can start full-fledged Semester II classes before the second week of December,” said Soudipta Das, Secretary of the Collegium of Assistant Headmasters and Assistant Headmistresses. “With the Semester-II exams scheduled from March 3-23, 2025, we are not optimistic about completing the syllabus on time.”

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had suggested holding online classes for Class XI during the Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja, from October 21 to 30. However, many schools reported that students were not enthusiastic about participating in online classes.

“We tried reaching out to our students for online classes, but they were not receptive as they were in holiday mode,” stated Supriyo Panja, Headmaster of Park Institution. “Several of our teachers were also travelling. We may try again in a few days, but I doubt we will see different results.” Several teachers’ organisations have advocated for offline classes during this period.