Higher Secondary results to be announced today

Kolkata: The result of the Higher Secondary Examination 2024 will be published by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday.



Around 7.89 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination which was held from February 16 to February 29. A total of 7, 89, 867 candidates registered for the examination, which was held in 2,341 exam centres and venues, including 837 main centres and others were sub-venues.

A total of 176 venues were declared as sensitive venues, wherein metal detectors were kept. This year too Council used Radio Frequency Detectors (RFDs) at selected venues. There were CCTVs at the entrance and in the venue supervisor’s room at all the examination venues.

Following the publication of results, the head of HS institutions or their requested representatives will be able to collect HS mark sheets, certificates and other relevant documents from respective distribution camps from 10 am on May 10. Students will be able to get their results from 13 websites enlisted by the Council from 3 pm onwards on Wednesday. The application for online Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) of answer scripts of HS Examination 2024 will be accepted from May 10 till May 13 midnight.

The application for normal PPS/PPR will be accepted from May 10 to May 25 through the council’s online portal.