Higher Secondary Post Publication Review & Scrutiny results out

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday released the results of the regular Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) of the Higher Secondary (HS) examination, with 7,701 out of 42,524 answer scripts, around 18.1 per cent, showing changes in marks.

Of the total 42,524 applications, 17,894 were for PPR and 24,630 for PPS. Among these, 3,980 PPR and 3,721 PPS scripts underwent changes. Most revisions were minor, with 7,326 scripts recording increases between 1 and 10 marks, while 348 saw changes between 11 and 20 marks. However, in 18 scripts, marks increased by 21 to 30, and nine scripts witnessed jumps of over 31 marks. The highest increase, a 53-mark jump, was attributed to a transcription error. A student’s marks were erroneously entered as 7 instead of 60. “In Bengali, the pronunciation of 7 and 60 can sound similar, particularly during oral dictation, which may have led to the error,” an official explained. In another case, marks were wrongly entered as 24 instead of 74, resulting in a 50-mark increase after review.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said most of these errors were human in nature. “Considering the lakhs of students who appeared for the exam, the number of major changes is too small to even warrant a percentage calculation. These minor mistakes were a result of human fallibility and have since been corrected.” He also emphasised the importance of students applying for review if results appear inconsistent. “If someone expecting 60 gets 7, it should raise a red flag,” he added.

Unlike the Tatkal PPR/PPS results declared on May 15, which brought one new entrant into the top 10, Mouma Biswas of Salkumarhat High School in Alipurduar, the regular review did not affect the merit list.