Higher Secondary Maths paper sparks syllabus row

Kolkata: The Mathematics paper in the Higher Secondary examination on Thursday drew allegations from teachers and examinees that three questions were set from outside the prescribed syllabus.



Students also complained that several questions were too lengthy to be solved within the allotted time. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has assured that examinees who attempt the out-of-syllabus questions will be awarded

full marks.

Teachers pointed out that Question 2(b) on differential equations, carrying 2 marks, was not part of the syllabus. Questions 11(b) and 11(c), carrying 4 marks each, were also alleged to be beyond the prescribed curriculum. In total, questions carrying 10 marks have been flagged.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said: “It has come to our notice that three questions carrying a total of 10 marks in Mathematics of Semester IV of Higher Secondary Examination 2026 were out of syllabus. We have consulted subject experts and the authenticity of the matter has been confirmed. Accordingly, we have decided that any examinee who attempts those questions will be awarded

full marks.”

Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of the Shiksha Anuragi Aikya Mancha, said students had already faced academic disruptions this year and such questions worsened the situation. He urged the Council to ensure fair evaluation.

A Mathematics teacher from a reputed south Kolkata school said greater caution should have been exercised while setting the paper.

“Such out-of-syllabus questions create mental stress among students and in some cases affect other examinations as well,” he said. Bhattacharya added that the Council has always given top priority to students’ interests. “Even this time, we will keep close vigilance so that none of the examinees are deprived of their right,” he said.