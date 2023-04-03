Higher Secondary exam’s answer papers found on the roadside

kolkata: After a bunch of Higher Secondary examination’s political science answer papers were found lying at the Ghoksadanga Police Station area in Cooch Behar, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said that the papers had fallen from the bike accidentally and that this will not impact the evaluation of those papers. Bhattacharjee also said that the answer sheets given are in paper pouches hence none of it was damaged. Reportedly, a man had found the answer sheets lying on the roadside and had taken them home. He, later on, reported the incident to a neighbour who is also a teacher, thereafter the matter was reported to the Council. A staff of the Council picked up the recovered sheets and took them back. An investigation is underway to understand how the papers ended up on the roadside.

