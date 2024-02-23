Higher Secondary examination of 24 candidates cancelled so far

Higher Secondary (HS) examination of seven more candidates was cancelled on Friday for carrying smartphones inside the venue

during examination hour. Till now, the total number of such cases are 24.

Out of the seven candidates, two are from Parshwanath Smrittee Vidyapith who sat for the exam at Putimari High School in Alipurduar. Apart from this, phones were recovered from Siliguri’s Margaret (Sister Nivedita) English School in Siliguri, Bhingole High School in Malda, Mongalkote AKM High School in Burdwan, Mahishbathan Manoj Mohan Vidyamandir in Nadia and Joygram Janakinath High School in North 24-Parganas.

On the first day, five phones were found, three on the third day, six on the fifth day and three on the sixth day. The total number of exam centres and venues are 2341, including 837 main centres and others being sub-venues. A total of 176 venues were declared as sensitive venues, wherein metal detectors will be kept at all. This year too Council used Radio Frequency Detectors (RFDs) at selected venues. There will be CCTVs at the entrance and in the venue supervisor’s room at all the examination venues. The number of total candidates is 7,89,867.

Recently, the Cyber Crime Police Station of Bidhannagar Commissionerate had unearthed a racket that was circulating fake question papers among students of Higher Secondary examination in lieu of month. The prime accused, Rupam Sadhukhan of Goribpur in Nadia was arrested.

The case was initiated based on a complaint by Professor (Dr) Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) who had stated that the Council had come to know that few groups all over the state are misleading students appearing for the HS examination by circulating certain information regarding ongoing HS examination

question paper.