Higher Secondary examination held peacefully across state

Kolkata: The first day of Higher Secondary (HS) examination was conducted peacefully across the state on Friday, except for scattered incidents. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) cancelled the examination of three candidates for carrying smartphones in the exam centres.



Out of the three candidates, two candidates had their seats at a school in South 24-Parganas. Their smartphones were caught by the invigilator during the exam. The other candidate whose exam was cancelled is from a school in Asansol. The smartphones and admit cards of all three candidates were seized.

In another incident, a picture of the Bengali language question paper was found circulating on WhatsApp. After cross-examination, it was found that the image and the paper were not matching. The image was circulated at 11:45 am. Meanwhile, in Malda, six to seven examinees had arrived at the wrong examination centre directed by the head of the institute. The Council president said that the team present at the venue helped them reach the right centre in time.

Considering the incident, the Council has decided that the venue name will be mentioned on the admit card so that such confusion does not take place. A total of 7,86,000 candidates appeared for the first language paper on Friday of which, the majority were appearing for the Bengali paper.

This year, the Council has introduced serial numbers and QR codes for all subject question papers. Earlier, they had notified the space where the examinees are supposed to write their serial number on the answer sheet. But since it led to a confusion, the Council decided that from next year, a designated space will be provided on answer sheets for the candidates to write the serial number.

The total number of exam centres and venues are 2341, including 837 main centres and others being sub-venues. A total of 176 venues were declared as sensitive venues, wherein metal detectors will be kept at all. This year too, the Council used Radio Frequency Detectors (RFDs) at selected venues. There will be CCTVs at the entrance and in the venue supervisor’s room at all the examination venues.