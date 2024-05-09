Higher Secondary exam: ‘Pass percentage this yr improves to 90% from 89.25% in 2023’

Kolkata: Pass percentage in Higher Secondary (HS) examination improved to 90 per cent from 89.25 per cent in 2023. Around 40.92 per cent candidates obtained over 60 per cent this year.



A total of 7,55,324 candidates appeared for the HS examination out of 7,64,448 enrolled candidates. Out of the total number of candidates, 6,79,784 were successful in the examination. Out of the total appeared, the number of female candidates were 4,23,581 and male candidates were 3,31,743.

Even though the number of female candidates were more compared to the number of male candidates who appeared for the examination by 91,838, the pass percentage of female candidates were lesser. The pass percentage for male candidates was 92.32 per cent while for the female candidates it was 88.18 per cent. Similarly, out of 58 candidates who secured positions in the merit list, 35 were male candidates and 23 were female candidates.

Female candidates excelled in the number of candidates who scored more than 60 per cent. Out of the total 1,30,551 candidates who scored more 60 to 70 per cent, the number of female candidates was 72,719 compared to male candidates which was 57,832. Similarly, female students led the way in the number of candidates who scored more than 90 per cent as well. A total of 4,193 female candidates scored 90 per cent and above while the number of male candidates was 3,145.

In North Bengal, Avik Das of Alipurduar clinched the top spot in the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2024 with an impressive score of 496 out of 500. There were a total four incomplete results and five withheld results. Ten districts had pass percentage more than 90 per cent with East Medinipur having the highest with 95.77 per cent, followed by South 24-Parganas with 92.87 per cent, West Medinipur with 92.72 per cent, Kalimpong with 92.51 per cent while Kolkata came fifth with 92.13 per cent.

A total of 1,87,924 minority candidates appeared with a pass percentage of 86.90 per cent, while among 1,287 Children With Special Needs (CWSN), 77.11 per cent was the pass percentage.

From Scheduled Caste, 1,37,132 candidates appeared wherein the pass percentage was 89.37 per cent and 25,196 candidates from Scheduled Tribe appeared with 82.57 pass percentage. A total of 44,966 candidates from OBC (A) and 61,501 candidates from OBC (B) with pass percentage of 91.01 per cent and 94.47 per cent. With regards to Nepali, Santhali and Urdu Medium schools, the pass percentage was 92.97 per cent, 88.28 per cent and 90.43 per cent respectively. The Council will be uploading both the score and percentile of overall as well as individual subjects on their website which could be viewed by the candidates on the same day, while the marksheets will be handed over to the head of the institutions from 55 distribution centres on May 10.