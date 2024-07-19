Higher Secondary Education Council offers Madhyamik dropouts a second chance

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is offering a second chance for the dropouts after they passed Madhyamik examination in 2020 and 2021. The Council will allow the admission and registration of such students for the academic session of 2024-25.



“A good number of candidates and their guardians have evinced interest to study in the new semester system introduced from class XI this year. I have received a number of applications regarding this. Considering all aspects, we decided to allow registration of these candidates allowing them to return to mainstream education as well as take advantage of the semester system which is more student friendly,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE.

Applications were also forwarded to the Council through the District Inspector of Schools and head of institutions. According to Council sources, due to COVID-19, many students dropped out from regular studies in the higher secondary level due to financial crisis, lack of convenience, fear of mental and physical hazards.

The Council will start registration of these candidates through their respective schools in online mode in a day or two. During the 2022 Madhyamik, the number of candidates had dropped by nearly 4 lakh. Sources in the Education department said the drop out at Madhyamik level was 4.18 per cent while that in the higher secondary level was 4.01 per cent.

“We always talk of inclusive education and this step by the Council is a wonderful implementation of the theory of inclusive education. It will open the door of mainstream education for students who had to drop out because of a compulsion due to Covid. This simple decision will prove good for many,” said educator Sandip Banerjee who referred to the step as ‘positive’ and ‘result yielding’.