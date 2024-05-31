Higher Secondary Edu Council uploads textual components of language papers on website

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has uploaded the textual components of all the language papers on its website for the benefit of students, teachers and the general academic community. The decision comes in the wake of slim chances of availability of the printed version of the books before the third week of June.

The schools will reopen after summer vacation on June 3 and classes will commence from June 10. “The language textbooks are not yet available and there are considerable changes in the curriculum in the backdrop of the introduction of a semester system for Class XI for the academic year 2024-25 and for Class XII for the academic year 2025-26. Hence, we have uploaded the textual components of all the language papers on our website. The teachers, students can start their classes based on the uploaded document for the time being,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE. The state government has taken the responsibility of printing all the textbooks of language subjects which will be distributed to the students free-of-cost across Bengal. The Education department has taken all necessary measures to expedite the delivery of hard copies of the textbooks to all the students of different schools affiliated under WBCHSE at the earliest. There are six languages, including English and Bengali, that are taught at the higher secondary level. There is a first paper and a second paper for all the language subjects except Urdu and Santhali. The process of bringing out books is a time taking process as it goes through various channels of the department before finally getting printed. The textbooks of 52 other subjects have hit the markets. Some of the schools have started online classes in the backdrop of the introduction of the semester system in which the first semester examination will be held in September. However, they have been facing problems due to the non-availability of books.

The WBCHSE has revised the curriculum of all the subjects after 11 years and the language papers particularly were thoroughly revised and curriculum of all subjects were bifurcated in four semesters.