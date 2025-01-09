Higher Secondary Edu Council to use spl codes to identify fake marksheets

Kolkata: To detect fake marksheets and certificates, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has decided to use a special code akin to one used in currency notes for identification of fake ones.

The Council has already introduced QR code in marksheets from last year. “We are committed to curb malpractices associated with the higher secondary examination. We introduced QR code last year. As an additional security measure, we are introducing this special feature. It will safeguard the interest of the examinees,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of the Council.

Last year, a student took admission at a reputed south Kolkata college using a fake marksheet. Besides the total marks, subject marks were also tampered with. The forgery was detected. Since then the Council has been working on adding more teeth to security.

UV scanning of the marksheet and certificate will verify authenticity of a marksheet or certificate. “We are able to know the name and registration number of an examinee by scanning the QR code on the marksheet. From this year, the picture, address and other details of the candidate can be accessed by scanning the same,” a Council official added.

The Council had introduced QR codes on question papers that had helped track down students taking pictures of their question papers and circulating them on social media.