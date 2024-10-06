Higher Secondary Edu Council suggests online classes for Sem II of Class XI during Puja vacation

Kolkata: To minimise the loss of academic days, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has suggested that schools conduct online classes for Semester II of Class XI during the Puja vacation.

According to the holiday list of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), The Puja vacation is scheduled to start on October 7 and continue until November 4, totalling 25 days excluding Sundays. The council suggested that online classes could be conducted from October 21 to October 30, based on mutual understanding between teachers and students.

“Online classes are optional,” stated Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE. “Several schools have expressed interest in holding classes during the Puja vacation. I believe it’s a good idea to schedule them between Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja to make up for lost academic time.”

Sources from the Council clarified that the semester system for Class XI was newly introduced this year and there was a month-long delay in the registration process. Additionally, the late arrival of study materials, including textbooks, also impacted many schools’ ability to complete the entire Semester I syllabus. Semester II classes will begin after the Puja vacation in November. To address the academic losses caused by these delays, the council has suggested holding online classes. However, participation is voluntary and should be agreed upon by both teachers and students.

Several schools have already planned to start online classes starting right after Lakshmi Puja.

However, as schools are regulated by the WBBSE, some schools are concerned about teacher compliance with the council’s suggestion. Soudipta Das, Secretary of the Collegium of Assistant Headmasters and Assistant Headmistresses, stated: “Headmasters can only request teachers to participate in online classes. Since schools aren’t directly regulated by the council, implementation

can be challenging.”