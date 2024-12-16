Higher Secondary Edu Council revises syllabi for 19 subjects

Kolkata: To lighten the academic load on students, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the syllabuses of several for Classes XI and XII subjects.

The changes, designed to reduce the load and incorporate contemporary topics, were finalised following a comprehensive review process after the Puja holidays. As a result, a total of 19 subjects in the arts and commerce streams have undergone minor changes, which will take effect in the 2025-2026 academic year. The changes were officially notified on Friday. Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE, explained that the revisions were made with students’ interests in mind. “We have aimed to lighten the load while ensuring the inclusion of relevant and current topics. In some cases, we have also specified broader topics to avoid confusion,” Bhattacharya said.

Subjects revised include English, Bengali, Hindi, History, Political Science, Accountancy, Business Studies, Education, Statistics, Philosophy, Economics, Geography, Biological Science and more.

In the Class XI History syllabus, certain topics, including Chola Administration and Bhakti, Sufi, Confucius, Tao and Shinto, have been removed. Additionally, two new project options have been introduced for Class XII History students, encouraging them to visit a local museum or historical sites within the state, a change that has been welcomed by the teaching community.

In the Bengali syllabus for Semester IV of Class XII, a story by Mahasweta Devi has been swapped for another by the same author. Minor revisions have also been made to the ‘Language’ (Bhasha) topic.

For the English syllabus, new prose and rapid reader topics have been added, with schools now given the option

to select from a range of available options. Additionally, some previously included topics have been replaced with new ones. The Computer Application syllabus is also under revision, with changes expected to be finalised and notified shortly.