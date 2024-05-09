Higher Secondary Edu Council enhances student admission limit for class XI

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has enhanced the approved limit of admitting students in class XI to 300 from 275 with many schools seeking permission for admitting more students.



“This year, the schools will be allowed to admit 300 students in class XI. When the limit is reached, the portal will automatically get closed and the process will stop. In case a school wants to admit more students, it has to apply to us through the concerned DI (District Inspector of School) and we will grant permission to admit an additional 100 students, taking the total number to 400.

If any school seeks the nod for admitting students beyond 400 and apply to us, a team from our regional office will go for physical inspection. Only after examining the necessary infrastructure will we allow further admission,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE .

In the case of self-financed schools, the approved limit of admission is 400. In case they seek the nod for admitting excess students, the same process of physical verification from the regional office will be held for necessary action. The Council has communicated its decision to heads of all higher secondary institutions. The last date for submission of online application for seeking excess admission is June 30, 2024.

“There are some 6,000 odd schools in the Higher Secondary level. Some new subjects were introduced this year. In order to allow students to take up subjects of their choice, the approved limit of admitting students was increased by the Council,” said Partha Pratim Baidya, headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith. Subhrajit Dutta, headmaster of Hindu School said that the total seats in class XI is 230, out of which 173 students got direct admission. “The remaining students will be admitted from the merit list that will be published by May 20.

If there is demand for more admission, we will seek permission from the School Education department. Being a direct government school, ours is not under DI. Hence the excess admission communique from the Council has little to do with Hindu School,” he added.