Higher Secondary: Cops help students reach exam centre on time

siliguri: Police helped two Higher Secondary (HS) examinees, who mistakenly reached the wrong centre on the first day of this year’s HS exams, reach the venue on time.



The allotted examination centre for the two Siliguri Hindi Girl’s School students was Jyotsnamayee Girls High School.

However, the duo reached Siliguri Girls’ High school. When they could not find their seats, they realised that they had made a mistake and started running in a panic-stricken state.

Till then the time was close to 10 am, the time of

the examination.

Immediately, Gopal Mandal, the Sub Inspector (SI) of Siliguri Police Station who was on duty at the school took them from the school in his police Jeep and dropped them at the actual examination centre. The distance between the two schools is three kilometres.

The two examinees thanked him for the immediate response.

Teachers and guardians have also lauded the humane attitude of the police officer.

“It was time for the test. The two examinees were wandering around the girls’ school helplessly. We quickly asked them to get in the police jeep and took them to the specific centre. It’s great to be able to stand next to the two students,” said SI Gopal Mandal.