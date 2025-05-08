Higher Secondary: 6 students from Cooch Behar secure top 10 positions in state merit list

Siliguri : The North Bengal districts have performed well in the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations with six students from Cooch Behar district securing positions in the top 10 of the state merit list. Tushar Debnath from Boxirhat High School topped the district with 2nd rank in the state, scoring 496 marks. From Manindra Nath High School, three students have earned places in the top 10. Aushiki Das ranked 5th with 493 marks. She aims to study Physics and pursue research. “My teachers and parents played equal roles in my success,” she said.

Kriishty Sarkar and Leena Das both secured 8th rank, each scoring 490 marks. Their success has brought joy to the entire school. Satyam Banik, a student of Ram Bhola High School, secured 9th rank with 489 marks. Priyanka Barman from Sheetalkuchi Dakali Ganj High School scored 491 marks, securing 7th position in the state. She expressed her desire to study English and become a teacher. Anushka Sharma, a student of the Arts stream from New Town Girls’ High School in Alipurduar, secured seventh position in the state with 491 marks. Daughter of police officer Amit Sharma and a homemaker mother, Anushka has aspired to join the civil services since childhood. SP Y Raghubamshi expressed special pride in her success as part of the police family. From Falakata High School, Jyotirmoy Dutta secured eighth position with 490 marks. Son of a primary school teacher couple, he overcame the disappointment of narrowly missing the secondary merit list. He is awaiting NEET results to plan his future.

Moumita Mandal of Araidanga DBM Academy, Malda has brought a ray of pride by securing a place in the state’s top ten merit list. The brilliant student clinched the 10th rank in Bengal with an exceptional score of 488 out of 500. Known for her studious nature and determination, Moumita’s success is a testament to her dedication and the unwavering support of her family. She studied Geography, Philosophy, Sanskrit and History along with Bengali and English languages in HS.

Moushumi Paul, a student from Muraliganj High School in Bidhannagar under Phansidewa block of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, stood 10th in the state securing 488 marks. Moushumi said: “The result was unexpected. I had maintained a steady study routine, dedicating about four hours each day. I used to love studying along with listening to music.” She wants to study Law in future. In the South Dinajpur district Kaurab Barman, a student from Balapur High School in Balurghat, also secured the 10th position in the state, scoring an impressive 488 marks out of 500 in the Arts stream.