Higher Secondary: 3 more students make it to merit list

Kolkata: As many as three more students have made it to the merit list of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) with the release of the final results of Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) in connection with the Higher Secondary examination 2024. With three new additions, the total number of students figuring among the top ten has gone up to 73.

Soham Saha of Mathabhanga High School in Cooch Behar has moved to rank 8 with an increase of marks from 482 to 489. Pranjal Ghosh of Bishnupur High School in Bankura has had an increase of marks from 484 to 488 moving to rank 9 while Satyaki Sinha of AC Institution in Malda has moved to the 10th spot by securing 487 — an increase of 1 mark.

As many as 20,653 students had applied for scrutiny among which marks of 2,986 students have changed. The subject-wise applications for scrutiny was 40,495 among which marks of 10,603 have changed. The total male applicants for review and scrutiny were 12,603 while females were 13,865.

“The final list will be sent to the School Education department for necessary action on their part,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE. On May 17, when the Council had released Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS), the merit list of 58 students ranked among the top 10 had witnessed 12 new entries taking the total count to 70 while another three students already in the merit list had improved their ranks.

About 58 students had figured in the merit list when the results of the Higher Secondary examination 2024 was declared on May 8.