‘Higher Eduucation is undergoing profound global transformation’

KOLKATA: "Higher education is undergoing profound global transformation with universities reimagining governance models, embracing digital technologies and redesigning systems to cultivate critical thinking," said Satyam Roychowdhury, chairman of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) National Expert Committe on Higher Education and Training and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, at the 7th Global Education Forum on Friday. The flagship conference held at a city hotel convened eminent policymakers, academicians, industry leaders and international representatives to deliberate on a comprehensive roadmap for Viksit Bharat @2047 through future-ready educational institutions. The summit, themed “Re-imagining Higher Education for Viksit Bharat @2047: Transforming Governance, Curriculum & Talent for a Global Knowledge Era,” centred on governance reform, curriculum innovation, translational research, digital transformation, industry-academia collaboration and global integration. Union minister of State for Education & Development of North Eastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, outlined the Centre’s strategic roadmap for transforming higher education under the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Emphasising structural reforms, he asserted that “any serious conversation about transforming Indian higher education must begin with the National Education Policy 2020,” describing it as “the most comprehensive reimagination of our education system in over three decades.”

Referring to the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishtan Bill, 2025, he described it as “a new architecture for governance,” marking a decisive shift “from inspection to trust, from suspicion to transparency and accountability,” while granting greater autonomy to high-performing institutions. Emphasising the theme, Roychowdhury stated that higher education must move beyond mere transmission of knowledge to nurturing critical thinkers, ethical leaders, innovators and responsible global citizens. Highlighting India’s record representation in QS World University Rankings 2026 with 54 institutions and over 100 universities featured overall, he stressed that inclusive growth must ensure benefits reach every region. Unlocking rural talent through innovation and action, he noted India’s employability rate at 56.35 per cent, women surpassing men in job readiness, and rising enrolment in generative AI courses.