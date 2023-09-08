Higher Edu dept writes to ex-interim V-Cs of 5 univs

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has written to former interim vice -chancellors (V-C) of five universities, including two of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) seeking their reply in connection with a video clipping received from social media, purportedly to be issued by Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor, that alleged that they



had been made to resign under intimidation from the state Education Ministry.

The letter reiterated that the Chancellor has made a statement that the former interim V-Cs had confessed before the former, in confidence that they had resigned due to fear being perpetrated upon them.

The former interim V-Cs have been asked to provide necessary details of any such threats along with documents in support of the allegations made by the Chancellor by September 11 through e-mail so that appropriate action can be taken against any erring officials.

Sanchari Roy Mukherjee, former interim V-C of North Bengal University,

Chandan Basu, former interim V-C of Netaji Subhas Open University, Amitava Dutta, former interim V-C of Jadavpur University, Indranil Mukherjee and Gautam Majumdar both former interim V-Cs of MAKAUT were sent letters by the

Higher Education department on Thursday.

The letter reads: “In the absence of receipt of appropriate information from your end, it shall be construed that the claims/ allegations of the Hon’ ble Chancellor are false and with the intent to malign the image of the Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal.”

The copy of the video clipping is attached along with the written communication.