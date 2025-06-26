Higher Edu dept urges HS passouts to apply via Centralised UG Admission portal by July 1

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has issued a reminder to students who passed this year’s Higher Secondary (HS) examinations to complete their undergraduate admission applications through the Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) by July 1.

This year, 4,30,286 candidates cleared the HS exam. To ensure maximum outreach, the department has sent individual SMS alerts to the registered mobile numbers of all these students.

The message encouraged them to complete the process without delay and noted that over 2.31 lakh students had registered within the first six days of the portal’s opening.

Launched on June 17 and open for applications since June 18, WBCAP facilitates admission to 729 undergraduate courses across 460 government and government-aided colleges under 17 universities in the state. By 5 pm on Wednesday, a total of 2,65,790 students had registered and submitted 13,70,713 applications, marking an increase of nearly 14,000 registrations and 95,000 applications compared to the figures recorded on

Tuesday evening.

To raise awareness, the department is using multiple channels, including SMS alerts, social media updates via its Banglar Uchchashiksha page and animated content. A senior official said students in remote areas may still be unaware of the portal, and efforts are being made to reach them directly.

As part of its digital outreach, the department has released animated reels featuring returning cartoon character Priya and newly introduced Amal. In the clips, ‘Priya Di’, in her violet T-shirt, guides Amal on creating preference lists, submitting up to 25 applications, navigating upgrade rounds and using the newly-launched chatbot

‘Veena’ for assistance.