‘Higher Edu dept to come up with Standard Operating Procedure’

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department is coming up with an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) that is expected to be followed by public representatives before they appeal for introduction of new subjects in higher educational institutions in their respective constituencies.



The move comes in the wake of the department being flooded with applications of inducting new subjects from public representatives across the state with a large number of them found to be erratic ones.

“We have formed a committee which is preparing an SOP on what should be the criteria for introduction of a new subject in an institution. The SOP will be uploaded on our website. Applications for introducing new subjects should be made as per the SOP and accordingly the department will inform the applicant about its decision in 60 days,” state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu said.

According to sources, the department will take into consideration the infrastructure of the college, the demand for the subject, whether it is being taught in a nearby institution among other factors.

The entire process for application and feedback of the department about the matter will be in online mode. Vacant seats in colleges across the state have been a concern for the department with over 50 per cent seats remaining vacant in some colleges at the district level. As per details available with the state Higher Education department in Krishna Chandra College, popularly known as Hetampur College in Birbhum, about 1540 seats out of the total intake capacity of 2815 have remained vacant that accounts for 55 per cent.