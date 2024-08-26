Higher Edu dept to address confusions regarding UG admission process

Kolkata: To address any confusion regarding undergraduate admission in online, stand-alone mode, the state Higher Education department has decided to organise a video conference (VC) with the principals of 461 colleges. The VC will be held soon.



For the first time this year, admission to undergraduate courses across 461 colleges was conducted through a centralised portal (WBCAP). The first phase is complete and the ongoing second phase cum mop-up round will conclude on September 7.

Post mop-up round, colleges will individually manage the UG admission process via online, stand-alone mode to fill vacant (If any) seats. The Higher Education department issued a notification on August 21 detailing this procedure.

Despite the notification, some principals remain confused about the process. Purna Chandra Maity, president of the All Bengal Principals’ Council (ABPC), said, “As the admission process will be conducted in a decentralised manner, we need to invite fresh applications from interested candidates.

Though, there are confusions among the principals about whether they can admit students from the merit list published for individual colleges and courses in WBCAP or not.”

A higher official from the department clarified: “After the mop-up round, we will provide colleges with a subject-wise vacancy list. Colleges can seek fresh applications or admit students from the course-wise merit list available on the centralised portal. The decision is entirely up to the colleges.” Some colleges have expressed concerns about the financial implications of setting up stand-alone portals. The department has conducted several discussions with college principals to explain the new centralised system. Before handing over the UG admission process to colleges, a VC will be held to guide principals and address any concerns or confusions.

Colleges have been advised to complete UG admissions by September 30, 2024.