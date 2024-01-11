Higher Edu dept sanctions over Rs 5 crore for Jadavpur Univ main hostel renovation work

he Higher Education department has sanctioned over Rs 5 crore for the phase-wise renovation work of Jadavpur University Main Hostel Block A to D. According to sources, the work will be carried out by the Public Works department.

Sources in the university said that the hard copy of the same is yet to be received. Once the hard copy is received, a meeting on the same will be held and a work order with details on the process of the renovation will be released accordingly.

On January 9, the department had communicated administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs 5,303,29,136. Out of the total amount, Rs 1,03,29,136 is for the year 2023-24, Rs 2,00,00,000 for 2024-25 and Rs 2,00,00,000 for the year 2025-26. These funds will be utilised for major renovation work of the main hostel blocks.

Meanwhile, the university’s teachers’ association on Wednesday declared a sit-in protest on January 16 as part of the “Save JU” campaign. Faculty members will participate in the sit-in while covering their mouths with black cloth from 2 pm to 3 pm to press for the primary demand to have a permanent vice-chancellor appointed to the varsity as per the guidelines.

Recently, the varsity authorities had submitted a compliance report to Raj Bhavan as demanded by the latter. Professor Buddhadeb Sau should not be allowed to interfere with the work of the Jadavpur University any more, Raj Bhavan had directed the pro-vice chancellor and registrar to ensure the same. While, Sau was asked by the Higher Education department to discharge the responsibilities of the vice-chancellor till a permanent V-C is appointed.