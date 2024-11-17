Higher Edu dept publishes advertisement for V-C posts at two universities

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has issued a fresh advertisement seeking applications from eminent academicians for the post of regular Vice-Chancellors (V-C) at two state-aided universities. This comes after the Supreme Court (SC) appointed Search-cum-Selection Committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit, did not find suitable candidates for these positions.

The SC-appointed search committee, responsible for selecting V-Cs for 36 state-aided universities, completed the interviews of candidates on November 10 and finalized names for 34 universities. However, no suitable candidates were found for Rabindra Bharati University and West Bengal University of Health Sciences. The advertisement states: “The concerned Search-cum-Selection Committees have unanimously recommended three names in alphabetical order with respect to 34 out of 36 universities. However, with respect to West Bengal University of Health Sciences and Rabindra Bharati University, the concerned Search-cum-Selection Committees have recommended that a fresh process be undertaken after giving wide publicity in major cities of the country.”

It was also mentioned in the advertisement that those who had applied earlier for these universities need not apply afresh, as their existing applications will be considered along with new applications.

The last date for sending applications is December 12.