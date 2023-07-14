Higher Edu dept asks state Univs to start process from Sep 1

: The State Higher Education department has issued a notification wherein it has advised to start the procedure for admission by concerned Universities/Higher Education Institutions

(HEI) in postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-24 from September 01, 2023.

According to the schedule published for postgraduate programmes, the results of the final semester UG programmes will be published by August 31 and the date of opening of

the online portal for application for PG programmes is September 01. The date for submission of applications in the online portal for PG admissions is by September 15 while the merit list will be published by September 20. Classes for the first semester will start by October 03.

However, the notification further mentioned that beyond the mentioned schedule, the willing Universities/HEIs may reopen their admission portal for PG programmes, if required, subject to the availability of vacancies. But, it was advised that the entire process of admission at the PG level be completed positively by the first week of November 2023.

The modalities highlighted in the notification state that the online admission process should be strictly merit-based. Prospective students should not be called for counselling or verification of documents during admission. No physical presence will be required at the HEIs. Further, no charges shall be taken from the students for scanning/uploading documents for online admission and for providing the application form of admission in all PG level programmes like last year. Additionally, payment of fees should be done only through e-payment or designated banks and not physically at the colleges.

The notification read that all V-Cs/Registrars of all state–aided universities are requested to take necessary steps in this regard, including the issuance of suitable instructions to the affiliated HEIs, where PG programmes are running.