Higher Edu Council notifies revised & bifurcated syllabus

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday notified the revised and bifurcated syllabus under the semester system for all subjects except the 13 vocational ones.

“There will be four semesters, two each for class XI and XII. The odd semesters (I and III) will be completely MCQ (multiple choice question) type where students will have to answer in OMR sheets. The even semesters (II and IV) will contain short answer type and descriptive questions. The odd semester examination will be conducted in November while the even semester in March. There will be no test examination under the semester mode,” president of WBCHSE Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said.

One and half hours for each subject will be allotted during examination for the first three semesters while for the 4th or final semester, time duration will be of two hours.

For practical-based subjects 70 marks will be allotted (35 for each semester) for both class XI and XII while 30 marks in each standard will be for practical. For non- practical subjects, 80 marks (40 for each semester) will be for theory and the rest 20 will be for project. A student has to secure 30 per cent in both theory and practical for passing the examination. Cumulative marks in two semesters will be the criteria for passing. Individual semester marks will not be taken into consideration when it comes to pass- fail.

For example, if somebody scores 0 in the first semester and 40 in the second, he will be marked as passed. “If a student secures a pass mark in class XI (after two semesters cumulatively) he/ she will be promoted to class XII. We will be handing over admit cards before the third semester and it will suffice for both. The venue for class XII will be ‘away venue’ but it will be the same for both the semesters (III and IV). The responsibility of setting question papers for class XI will be entirely upon the respective schools and the Council will do the same only in XII standard,” a Council official said.

There will be 200 contact hours per year per subject and as per guidelines of State Education Policy, the Council is encouraging summer projects with contact hours mentioned for the same. The Council will soon start orientation with the heads of institutions regarding the revised syllabus. A total of 62 subjects including the vocational ones will be taught. It was in 2013 when the syllabus was modified for the last time.

The semester system will come into effect from 2024-25 for the students of class XI, while for class XII it will be effective from 2025-26.