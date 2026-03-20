High-voltage triangular contest likely in Siliguri Assembly seat

Siliguri: With the announcement of the Assembly election schedule, political activity has intensified across constituencies, including the crucial Siliguri Assembly seat in Darjeeling district. This time, the Constituency is set to witness a keen triangular contest among the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI(M).



The TMC has fielded Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, a seasoned leader who previously served as an MLA and minister. Deb had earlier won twice from the Dabgram-Fulbari Constituency but faced defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections to BJP candidate Shikha Chatterjee by a margin of over 27,000 votes.

Determined to make a comeback, Deb has now chosen to contest from his home town, Siliguri.

The BJP has once again placed its trust in sitting MLA Shankar Ghosh, who secured victory in the 2021 elections by defeating TMC candidate Om Prakash Mishra and Left Front veteran Ashok Bhattacharya. Notably, Ghosh had joined the BJP from CPI(M) just ahead of the last elections and went on to win the seat.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has nominated veteran councillor Saradindu Chakraborty, who is contesting an Assembly election for the first time. Currently a councillor from Ward No. 29 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Chakraborty is among the few Left representatives in the civic body and has consistently won in local polls.

All three candidates have already begun extensive campaigning, reaching out to voters across the city. Political observers believe that unlike the previous election, where a section of disgruntled Left supporters allegedly backed the BJP candidate, this time the Left vote may consolidate behind its own nominee. This could significantly alter the electoral dynamics and benefit the TMC.

Campaign narratives are sharply defined. Gautam Deb is focusing on issues such as the lack of developmental work by the sitting BJP MLA, alleged harassment related to SIR, unfulfilled promises by the Union government and the rise in prices of essential commodities and fuel. “Siliguri is my motherland. I will contest from here. My goal is to build a better city, and I am confident of victory,” he said.

Shankar Ghosh, on the other hand, has emphasised his grassroots connection and targeted the ruling party over corruption. “I am always with the people. Corruption of the TMC is well known. People are aware and will vote for change,” he stated, expressing confidence in a BJP victory in the state.

CPI(M) candidate Saradindu Chakraborty claimed that people are now looking for an alternative to both the BJP and TMC. “People are disillusioned with the BJP’s divisive politics and the TMC’s corruption. There is a growing demand for the Left and we expect a strong performance across the state,” he said.