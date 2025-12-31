High-tech surveillance, crowd mgmt plan in place for Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: Anticipating a record turnout of pilgrims during Gangasagar Mela 2025, with the Kumbh Mela not being held this year, the South 24-Parganas district administration has put in place elaborate security and infrastructure arrangements to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Thermal imaging and night-vision drones will be deployed at the mela grounds and over the Muriganga river for aerial surveillance. A Pilgrim Transport Management System (PTMS) will track the live location of all buses, ambulances, vessels, barges and launches operating in the area. Alerts will be generated if any waterborne transport deviates from its designated route.

Real-time monitoring of pilgrims will be carried out through around 1,200 CCTV cameras installed at key locations. Metal and temporary barricades are being set up to regulate crowd movement, while directional signage will be installed along major roads, mela points and pilgrim facilities, said Arvind Kumar Mina, District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas. Anticipating fog-related challenges, high-intensity lights will be installed along the Muriganga river stretch from Lot 8 to Kachuberia.

The power department’s tower on the river has been illuminated and the dredged navigation channel will be clearly demarcated to prevent vessels from straying.

Due to significant erosion at Sagar, around 70 per cent of pilgrim movement for Gangasagar Mela 2026 has been proposed to be diverted towards Beach 1. A temporary pathway measuring 450 metres in length and 3 metres in width is being constructed to connect Beach 1A with Beach 1, enabling pilgrims to proceed towards the Kapil Muni temple after bathing. Sunderban Police District Superintendent Dr Koteswara Rao said a new bus stand has been developed at Sagar to facilitate pilgrim movement up to Kachuberia. Adequate watch towers, motorcycle patrols, drop gates, plainclothes personnel, anti-crime teams and rapid response mobile units will be deployed.

Around 2,500 civil defence volunteers, along with quick response teams, deep divers, the Indian Navy, SDRF, NDRF and the Coast Guard, will be stationed for disaster response. Sanitation and healthcare facilities have also been strengthened, with air and water ambulances on standby for medical emergencies.

The mela will be held from January 8 to 17, with the holy dip scheduled from 1.14 pm on January 14 to the same time on January 15.