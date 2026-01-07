High-tech interview cubicles to ensure transparency in teacher hiring

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is setting up technology-enabled interview cubicles at its headquarters in Karunamoyee, Salt Lake, to strengthen transparency in the ongoing primary teachers’ recruitment process, officials said.

The new facility, coming up on the fourth floor of the board’s building, will enable the board to interview between 1,500 and 2,500 candidates in phases, significantly increasing capacity.

Officials said the cubicles will be fully soundproof and fitted with multiple high-definition cameras to ensure complete video recording of interviews and document verification. The board plans to install 20 such cubicles, which are expected to considerably speed up the recruitment process. Each cubicle will accommodate three subject experts interviewing one candidate, with each member using a separate internet- connected laptop.

Marks for interviews and class demonstrations will be entered online in real time, replacing manual scoring. “All interviews are already being recorded, but this system will further strengthen transparency. Scores will be uploaded during the interview itself, leaving no scope for later changes,” WBBPE president Goutam Pal said.

According to officials, the fully digital and recorded process will also help address disputes over marks. Candidates often question low scores despite what they perceive as good performance, Pal said, adding that complete video records would allow objective verification of such claims. The board is also considering allowing other recruitment agencies to use the facility in future.

The current recruitment drive aims to fill 13,421 primary teacher vacancies, for which around 60,000 candidates have applied. Interviews for 235 candidates for English-medium schools have already been completed, with about 50 applicants rejected due to discrepancies in qualifications or experience. The next phase of interviews is expected to begin in the second or third week of this month.