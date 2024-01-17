High school teacher commits suicide after murdering 2 kids

Kolkata: A high school teacher reportedly committed suicide after murdering his two minor children at Naihati in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, Jyotiprakash Mondal (45) of Shibdaspur in Naihati lived with his two minor children as his wife was living separately owing to a family dispute. Every morning, Jyotiprakash used to go to the local market but on Tuesday he was not seen which triggered doubt among his neighbours. Despite knocking on the door, they found no response.

Meanwhile, a few local residents found Jyotiprakash hanging from a tree near his house. When his neighbours went to the spot, they found Jyotiprakash’s children lying dead near the tree from which the school teacher was found hanging.

Immediately the police were informed and cops sent the bodies for autopsy. Police claimed that the children drowned to death at the water chamber of Jyotiprakash’s nursery. His neighbours reportedly told the cops that due to family dispute, Jyotiprakash’s wife was staying separate for a long time. Since she left home, Jyotiprakash was reportedly going through depression. Police have started a probe to find out the cause of the family dispute between Jyotiprakash and his wife.