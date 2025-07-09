High school clerk held for ‘molesting’ minor girl

Raiganj: A tense situation unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Surjapur, under Dalkhola police jurisdiction, North Dinajpur district, where guardians of students staged a protest following allegations of molestation of a Class V girl by a contractual clerk.

The agitating mob torched a shop owned by the accused close to the school. Police immediately reached the spot and arrested accused clerk Manish Biswas from the school.

According to attendees, the incident occurred on Monday in the school library when the girl had gone to fetch a diary. She is said to have confided the incident to her mother later that night. On Tuesday afternoon, a group of guardians gathered at the school, demanding justice and immediate action. In a fit of rage, the mob ransacked and torched a nearby shop belonging to the accused.

Authorities were alerted and the fire brigade promptly doused the flames, preventing further damage.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District confirmed the arrest and stated: “A formal investigation has been initiated. The accused is currently in custody.

The situation is under control .The school administration has pledged full cooperation with the investigation to ensure justice is served.”