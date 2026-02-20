High returns, subsidies spur ’Kashmiri Sundari’ production

Balurghat: Farmers from Balurghat and Hili blocks of South Dinajpur district are carving out a new success story through the cultivation of an improved variety of Kashmiri apple ber, popularly known as “Kashmiri Sundari” or “Apple Kul.” The bright, apple-shaped fruit has gained significant popularity for its attractive colour, taste and market value, leading to a steady rise in demand within and outside the district.



The District Horticulture Department has stepped in to promote the crop by extending financial assistance and technical support to growers. Subsidies are being provided for land preparation and other cultivation expenses, encouraging more farmers to take up the venture.

District Horticulture Officer Rajib Das said that apple ber cultivation is presently concentrated only in the Balurghat and Hili blocks, and has not yet been adopted commercially in other parts of the district. “We are providing a subsidy of Rs 2,400 per bigha and Rs 18,000 per hectare to farmers.

This year, 10 farmers have come under the scheme and we aim to bring many more under its ambit in the coming years. We hope Sundari ber will secure a special identity for the district,” he said. The cultivation is expanding in areas like Lakshmipur in Balurghat block and Binshira in Hili block. Retail prices range between Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg, while wholesale rates hover between Rs 80 and Rs 90 per kg.

Aravinda Sarkar of Lakshmipur, who introduced apple ber cultivation in the area 14 years ago, said he now grows five varieties of ber on nearly four bighas of land. “The profit is almost three times higher compared to other crops,” he said.

Ber vendor Nibha Mondal said: “Customers are very fond of Kashmiri apple ber because of its sweetness and attractive look. The demand is increasing every year.” Shyamal Mali, another trader, added: “We are sourcing the fruit directly from local farmers and it sells out quickly in the market.”