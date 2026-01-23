High prices & low supply as ‘Palash’ flowers scarce in Balurghat market

BALURGHAT: An acute shortage of Palash flowers has been reported at Balurghat flower market ahead of Saraswati, triggering concern among traders and devotees. Palash flowers, regarded as an important and traditional offering for Saraswati Puja, are almost absent from the market this year, leading to sharp price hikes and widespread inconvenience.

Flower traders attribute the crisis mainly to unfavorable seasonal conditions. According to them, this is not the natural blooming period for Palash. “Mid-February is the ideal time for Palash flowers to bloom fully,” said local flower trader Mahadeb Saha.

“Now only buds have appeared on the trees. As a result, flowers are not available in the market. Whatever little has come are mostly buds and those too are being sold at very high prices with a small quantity of buds being sold at Rs 20,” he added.

Traders further pointed out that demand for Palash flowers rises sharply every year ahead of Saraswati Puja, as many households, schools and clubs consider it auspicious for worship. However, due to the early timing of the festival this year, supply has failed to match demand. Limited arrivals from nearby rural areas have worsened the situation, leaving stalls nearly empty.

The shortage has also impacted flower prices across the market, with traders fearing further escalation as the Puja day approaches. Many buyers were seen moving from one stall to another in search of Palash, only to return disappointed. With Saraswati Puja just hours away, the crisis has highlighted the challenges faced by both traders and devotees due to changing seasonal patterns, turning what is usually a vibrant pre-puja market into a scene of anxiety and uncertainty.

Buyers, meanwhile, are facing serious trouble. Tanmoy Chakraborty, a local buyer, said: “Palash flowers hold special significance during Saraswati Puja. We wait the whole year for this festival but this time we are not getting the flowers. Whatever buds are available are very costly, and many of us are being forced to look for alternative flowers.”